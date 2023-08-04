Back to School
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder

Both will be tried as adults and are being held in a youth detention center, according to a police statement.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police have arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of another young man from Norcross.

16-year-old Salvador Ruiz-Gonzalez and 15-year-old Andy Antonio-Herrera face multiple charges, including felony murder and aggravated assault. Ruiz-Gonzalez also has a charge of armed robbery. Both will be tried as adults and are being held in a youth detention center, according to a police statement.

On July 23, police found 18-year-old Andres David Buitrago Castillo dead from a gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot of Elliot Norcross, an apartment complex. His body was on the ground near the driver’s side of a car, and he had a handgun near his waist, according to the police incident report.

A security guard told police that he chased four to six young men from the complex after hearing two gunshots ring off.

