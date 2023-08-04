Back to School
Ridder is big ‘if’ at quarterback as Falcons set sights on winning season

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's...
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz)(Alex Slitz | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder is key to the Atlanta Falcons’ hopes for a winning season.

Ridder has impressed teammates, coaches and management with his leadership in training camp after making only four starts last season as a rookie.

An experienced offensive line, the addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson to an already strong running game and the return of tight end Kyle Pitts from a knee injury are all reasons for optimism on offense — if Ridder can flourish in his first full season as the starter.

The Falcons were 7-10 last season, including 2-2 with Ridder as the starter.

NOTES: OT Ethan Greenidge, who was carted off the field with a left leg injury on Wednesday, was placed on the reserve/injured list. WR Chris Blair, DL Ikenna Enechukwu and TE Feleipe Franks were waived with injuries. Enechukwu also suffered a leg injury on Wednesday.

