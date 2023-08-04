Sheriff’s office identifies man wanted for murder in Hall County

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed in Gainesville early Friday morning by a passenger in his own vehicle, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Deon Altron Ellison of Gainesville, who remains on the run.

Investigators said just after 1:30 a.m., they found a witness to the shooting at the entrance ramp from Jesse Jewell Parkway to I-985 northbound. The vehicle, with the victim’s body inside, was found nearby.

Investigators said so far, they have determined that Ellison and the witness were in the vehicle with the victim exiting I-985 North at Exit 24/Jesse Jewell Parkway. Ellison and the victim began to argue. Then Ellison reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch and Ellison jumped out and ran away in the direction of the Rabbittown community, investigators said.

Deputies say Ellison is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on Ellison’s whereabouts should call 911 or Investigator Sinyard at (770) 297-4697.

