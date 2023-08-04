Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sheriff’s office identifies man wanted for murder in Hall County

Deon Ellison
Deon Ellison(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was shot and killed in Gainesville early Friday morning by a passenger in his own vehicle, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Deon Altron Ellison of Gainesville, who remains on the run.

Investigators said just after 1:30 a.m., they found a witness to the shooting at the entrance ramp from Jesse Jewell Parkway to I-985 northbound. The vehicle, with the victim’s body inside, was found nearby.

Investigators said so far, they have determined that Ellison and the witness were in the vehicle with the victim exiting I-985 North at Exit 24/Jesse Jewell Parkway. Ellison and the victim began to argue. Then Ellison reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the head.

The vehicle crashed into a ditch and Ellison jumped out and ran away in the direction of the Rabbittown community, investigators said.

Deputies say Ellison is wanted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery and should not be approached.

Anyone who has information on Ellison’s whereabouts should call 911 or Investigator Sinyard at (770) 297-4697.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced

Latest News

Both will be tried as adults and are being held in a youth detention center, according to a...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder
Police arrested two minors in connection to an alleged murder at Elliot Norcross, an apartment...
Police arrest 2 teens in connection to alleged Norcross murder
Out of 70 U.S. cities that commercial real estate company CommercialSearch examined, Atlanta...
Atlanta is No. 1 city for hybrid workers, a study says
Clarkston City Councilmember Susan Hood announces her resignation during the town hall at the...
Clarkston council member rejoins, apologizes after abrupt resignation