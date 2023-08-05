2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Porterdale Police announced two arrests Saturday in connection to the case of Morgan Bauer, who went missing seven years ago.

Sergeant Michael Walden with the Porterdale Police Department says Johnathan Alexander Warren was arrested in Los Angeles, CA, on the charges of murder, aggravated assault, concealing a death, and tampering with evidence.

Katelyn Goble was arrested in Peoria, IL, on the charges of concealing a death and tampering with evidence.

Police did not say their relationship to Bauer.

On July 27th, the FBI, GBI, and Porterdale Police Department conducted a massive search of a home on South Broad Street.

Investigators say new evidence led them to that property, and they obtained a search warrant. They did not disclose what that evidence was but said the search had to do with Morgan Bauer.

Bauer was 19 when she vanished in February 2016 after leaving work. Her phone was last detected near the Yellow River, which runs right next to the property that was searched.

She had only just moved down to Georgia from Aberdeen, South Dakota two weeks prior to her disappearance.

“The closure and the answers are what’s very much needed,” said Bauer’s close friend Taryn Ryan, who spoke previously with Atlanta News First.

Porterdale Police note that the investigation is ongoing and they are working closely with the Newton County District Attorney’s office.

