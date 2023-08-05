3 people injured, car overturned following 4-vehicle crash in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three people were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 75/85 North near 17th Street.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday. A white SUV made an improper lane change, hitting a Jeep. The Jeep then hit a Tesla in the HOV lane, causing the Tesla to cross every lane and hit a Mitisbushi SUV. A white Ford Explorer then “overcorrected” and overturned onto the driver’s side of the car.

The drivers of the Jeep, Tesla and Mitibushi were all injured. The injuries were not life-threatening and none of them were taken to the hospital.

