Authorities identify, charge man after manhunt in Habersham County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities have released new details about a ground and air manhunt that ended in a person’s arrest on Friday afternoon.

Damien Mauldin, 21, faces several charges — including burglary, aggravated stalking, criminal damage to property and obstruction, Habersham County’s Public Information Office said in a statement.

The manhunt began after 10 a.m. yesterday when somebody reported a home invasion off Georgia Highway 17. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning for residents to lock their doors and vehicles as helicopters and cars searched for Mauldin.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Habersham County man that prompted community warning in custody after search

Public Information Officer Rob Moore said in the statement that the warning was standard procedure.

“We do that to reduce possible locations where an individual can hide,” he said. “At no point during this search did we anticipate Mr. Mauldin was a danger to the public, but rather believed he was fleeing in an attempt to avoid being arrested.”

After 2:30 p.m., Georgia Department of Corrections K9 officers reportedly found Mauldin in the bathroom of a convenience store off Highway 115 at Habersham Mills Connector.

Four days before the manhunt, Mauldin was released from jail on a $11,100 bond for aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, the statement said. He is currently being held at the Habersham County Detention Center.

