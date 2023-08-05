Back to School
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care

Statistics show 3-percent of dermatologists in the U.S. are people of color.
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Experts say skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis can flare up in summer heat.

For those in the black community, there can be hurdles to finding proper treatment.

Alisha Bridges, 36, was diagnosed with plate psoriasis at the age of seven.

“It impacted every part of my life from being involved in sports activities to even hanging with friends. I always felt out of place,” she said.

Bridges says it’s been a journey to love the skin she’s in, “I remember the first time I posted a picture online showing my condition and how overwhelming that was.”

She says she has experienced the challenges that come with the diagnosis, “For African American people the disease presents differently.”

Summer is a season where symptoms of eczema, psoriasis, or even alopecia, all common among African Americans can cause discomfort.

Dr. Jessica Mercer with Georgia Dermatology Partners says its important to know when it’s time to seek treatment, “Once you realize you may have a condition, my scalp is an issue, there is tenderness of scalp, excessive shedding. It’s time to make a diagnosis.”

Bridges says it’s important to know who you’re seeking treatment from, “It is so important to get a dermatologist that knows black skin. I have worked with dermatologists that misdiagnosed me and said it was other conditions.”

Statistics show only 3-percent of dermatologist in the U.S. are people of color.

“When you talk about males that number is even lower, I would say probably for black males who are dermatologists that is also very rare,” said Mercer.

Bridges says it’s important to become your own advocate., “Make sure you’re dealing with de doctors doing the research that know how to treat people of all types of backgrounds.”

The National Psoriasis Foundation is hosting Take Action for Psoriatic Disease in Atlanta on September 30th.

For more information click here.

