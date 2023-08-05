Body of missing Rockdale County mother found, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a weeks-long search, authorities have found the body of a woman who was reported missing, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Imani Roberson originally vanished on July 17. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office said. Roberson leaves behind four children, aged 11, 9, 3 and 1 month.

The 29-year-old was reported missing by her mother, who said she last saw her during family dinner. But she grew concerned when Roberson didn’t answer her phone the next day. She also checked her daughter’s house, only to find it empty, she said.

Officials found Roberson’s car days later in South Fulton, which appeared to have been burned from the inside, Sheriff Eric Levett said during a news conference.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will hold another news conference about the case today at 9 a.m.

