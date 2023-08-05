Back to School
Body of missing Rockdale County mother found, sheriff’s office says

Rockdale County investigators continue search for Imani Roberson (pictured left). Her vehicle...
Rockdale County investigators continue search for Imani Roberson (pictured left). Her vehicle (pictured right) was found burned in South Fulton(Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a weeks-long search, authorities have found the body of a woman who was reported missing, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Imani Roberson originally vanished on July 17. A suspect is in custody, the sheriff’s office said. Roberson leaves behind four children, aged 11, 9, 3 and 1 month.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Have you seen Imani Roberson? Search for Georgia mother of 4 continues after car found burned

The 29-year-old was reported missing by her mother, who said she last saw her during family dinner. But she grew concerned when Roberson didn’t answer her phone the next day. She also checked her daughter’s house, only to find it empty, she said.

Officials found Roberson’s car days later in South Fulton, which appeared to have been burned from the inside, Sheriff Eric Levett said during a news conference.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will hold another news conference about the case today at 9 a.m.

