FIRST ALERT FORECAST | Hot & Humid Saturday; stray storm possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Showers have diminished over the last few hours and mainly dry conditions will carry us into Saturday morning. Most of the area will enjoy a good mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s. It will be humid-- so heat indices will climb to the mid to upper 90s. Best chance for rogue storms will be along the Georgia/Alabama border tomorrow afternoon.

First Alert for Sunday storms

A couple of rounds of showers/storms are possible on Sunday. The first is in the morning with a disturbance that could be weakening as it approaches north Georgia. After mainly dry weather around midday, another round of showers/storms is in the forecast for late in the afternoon and the early evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe, especially in north Georgia. Highs will be in the low 90s and it will feel like 96-102° because of the humidity.

Next week looks somewhat unsettled with more pop-up afternoon showers/storms likely through the midweek. It will be seasonably hot and humid throughout the week.

