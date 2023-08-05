Back to School
First Alert Forecast: Hot and Humid today, storms return Sunday

A First Alert has been issued for Sunday due to widely scattered storms returning
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Happy Saturday, everyone! The first weekend after the first week of school for many students will kick off on a hot and humid note.

Today, high temperatures will climb into the low 90s, but it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, the story changes. We have a First Alert for a stormy afternoon.

A few showers are possible for the morning, with scattered afternoon storms mainly past lunchtime. Any afternoon storms could be strong to severe carrying gusty wind, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

Showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two will remain possible through the overnight into Monday, but the morning looks primarily dry for everyone headed back to work and school for the week.

For now, expect showers and storms to become more widely scattered Monday night as a front tries to push through the area. A couple of these storms could be strong to severe with gusty wind and heavy rain.

Monday’s storm timing could change through the weekend, so stay tuned to the forecast as you prepare to start the new work and school week.

This front will stall across the area for most of the week. This will keep rain and storm coverage at about 30-40% all week. The rain will help keep temperatures more seasonable in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

