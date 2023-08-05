Georgians buying tickets hoping for a big payout

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The estimated annuity jackpot for the Aug. 4 drawing is $1.35 billion, with an estimated cash value of $659.5 million.

People in Douglasville flocked to the Texaco on Fairburn Road. Over the past few years, the store had two winners with big payouts of over a million dollars.

Antonio Greene said when the Mega Millions jackpot gets big, he comes to this store to buy his ticket.

“There’s so much. The sky is the limit with that. You can’t spend that money so you got to help somebody” said Greene.

He bought a ticket for clerk Patricia Spence. She said as a single mother of four, she couldn’t afford to play.

“In this world today you don’t find many good-hearted people like that, it’s a struggle every day, I just pray and god just takes care of me through it,” said Spence.

The jackpot has generated more than $23.4 million for HOPE and Pre-K in Georgia since the jackpot started growing through Tuesday’s drawing. Georgia Lottery players have won $5.7 million in Mega Millions prizes.

All profits generated by the Georgia Lottery and Mega Millions in Georgia benefit Georgia’s Pre-K Program and Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program.

