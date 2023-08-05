Back to School
Greyhound bus with 30 passengers crashes in Monroe County, sheriff’s office says

Greyhound bus crashes on GA 401
Greyhound bus crashes on GA 401(ANF)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are investigating a crash that involved a Greyhound bus in Monroe County on Saturday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on GA 401 at mile marker 182 South. The bus was occupied with approximately 30 passengers.

There have been multiple injuries reported at this time but non-life-threatening. A preliminary investigation shows that the bus possibly had a tire blowout, the sheriff’s office said.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

