Gwinnett County police officer arrested for child molestation, department says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An officer with the Gwinnett County Police Department has been arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse, according to the department.

Patrick Ventura, 28, faces two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery against a child under the age of 16 and one count of violation of oath of office, a statement said.

Ventura’s patrol supervisor reportedly found out about the allegations while investigating inconsistencies in Ventura’s patrol activities in late July. Ventura is currently being held at Gwinnett County Jail with no bond.

Ventura first joined the department in October 2020 and graduated from the police academy in the spring of 2021. Superiors have sent him a termination letter, according to the statement.

“Though the actions of Ventura do not represent the hard-working members of the Gwinnett County Police Department, we hold every one of our officers accountable for their actions,” the statement said.

