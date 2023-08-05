Mattie’s Call issued for 34-year-old Clayton County man

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Clayton County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 34-year-old man.

Nicholas White was last seen around 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at 3133 Noah’s Ln. in Ellenwood.

White is described as a Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. Police did not say what White was wearing when he was last seen. White has been diagnosed with depression.

Anyone who has contact with Nicholas White is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8 or dial 911.

