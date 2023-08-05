Mattie’s Call issued for missing 82-year-old Forthsyth man

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 82-year-old Forthsyth man.

Roger Williams left his residence on Celebration Blvd. to visit his son Clayton on Woodspring Way in Monroe County but never arrived, according to the Forth County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing grey khakis and a grey t-shirt with a sheep on it and a dark ball cap. Williams was driving his 2006 green Toyota Sienna van with a Georgia plate of BPQ5563.

Anyone with information on Roger Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

