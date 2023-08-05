Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Mattie’s Call issued for missing 82-year-old Forthsyth man

Roger Williams
Roger Williams(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 82-year-old Forthsyth man.

Roger Williams left his residence on Celebration Blvd. to visit his son Clayton on Woodspring Way in Monroe County but never arrived, according to the Forth County Sheriff’s Office.

He was last seen wearing grey khakis and a grey t-shirt with a sheep on it and a dark ball cap. Williams was driving his 2006 green Toyota Sienna van with a Georgia plate of BPQ5563.

Anyone with information on Roger Williams’ whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Anderson
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says
Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
Deon Altron Ellison is in custody, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Man under arrest for murder in Hall County, sheriff says

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Greyhound bus crashes on GA 401
Greyhound bus with 30 passengers crashes in Monroe County, sheriff’s office says
Three men break into a beauty store in Fayetteville, GA.
Wig thieves arrested in Peachtree City after stealing spree
Patrick Ventura, a Gwinnett County Police Department officer, has been arrested on child...
Gwinnett County police officer arrested for child molestation, department says