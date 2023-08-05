Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Wig thieves arrested in Peachtree City after stealing spree

Three wig thieves are in jail tonight after getting caught stealing wigs from beauty stores in Doraville and Fayetteville.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three wig thieves are in jail tonight after getting caught stealing wigs from beauty stores in Doraville and Fayetteville.

The break-ins happened in the early morning hours on Friday. The Fayetteville burglary was caught on security cameras and motion sensors.

The video, provided to Atlanta News First by The Hair Xchange, shows three men smashing through the glass and rummaging through the business.

Atlanta News First walked through the footage with the store owner, who asked not to be identified.

“When you work hard, and someone breaks into your place, it’s a total violation,” the owner said.

The thieves quickly snatch up as many wigs as they can hold, some of which cost more than $600, before bolting back to their van.

“Yep, about a minute and twenty seconds,” the owner said.

It was smart for the thieves not to linger. The owner had already notified local police because of motion sensors outside the door.

The thieves didn’t make it far.

“We got here, maybe, 10 minutes after, and the police said they caught them in Peachtree City,” the owner said.

According to security and body cam time stamps, the three men were caught less than 20 minutes after leaving The Hair Xchange, pulled over for speeding by Peachtree City Police.

The three men have been identified as Paul Smith, Fredrick Wills, and Christopher Collins from Houston. They face charges of smash-and-grab burglary.

The Hair Xchange expects its merchandise to be returned soon. The return of feeling secure will take much longer.

“It’s small, Black business month,” the owner said. “Can you believe that?”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say
Delta plane blows a tire during landing
1 person injured after Delta flight makes rocky landing at Atlanta airport
St. Jude Dream Home
2023 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced
First Alert Friday
FIRST ALERT | Scattered showers and storms possible on Friday

Latest News

Three wig thieves are in jail tonight after getting caught stealing wigs from beauty stores in...
Wig thieves arrested in Peachtree City after stealing spree
Deon Ellison
Man under arrest for murder in Hall County, sheriff says
La víctima fue atacada a tiros desde una gasolinera.
3 people injured, car overturned following 4-vehicle crash in Fulton County
One year after police arrested three restaurant employees at the Popeye’s on Cleveland Avenue...
Woman suing Atlanta Popeye’s following alleged drive-thru assault