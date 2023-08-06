Back to School
1 in critical, 2 injured after shooting in Fulton County, APD says

By Atlanta News First staff
Aug. 5, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded in Fulton County Saturday night.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to 2980 Jonesboro Rd SW and found two women with gunshot wounds. Later, officers learned that a third male victim had been transported to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting but a preliminary investigation indicates the shooter is a man whom the victims appear to be familiar with, police said.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

