Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 shot, 2 arrested at Atlanta house party, police say

The shooter is not in custody, but police arrested two others for another fight that happened in front of officers.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 19-year-old women were shot after a fight broke out at a house party early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police were called to a home off Lakewood Avenue SW at 2 a.m. The shooter is not in custody, but police arrested two others for another fight that happened in front of officers, a police statement said.

Both of the women’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Anderson
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says
One year after police arrested three restaurant employees at the Popeye’s on Cleveland Avenue...
Woman suing Atlanta Popeyes following alleged drive-thru assault
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Deon Altron Ellison is in custody, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Man under arrest for murder in Hall County, sheriff says
Greyhound bus crashes on GA 401
More than dozen passengers injured after Greyhound bus crashes in Monroe County

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
The shooter is not in custody, but police arrested two others for another fight that happened...
2 shot, 2 arrested at Atlanta house party, police say
Law enforcement agencies working to address seasonal spike in domestic violence
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer