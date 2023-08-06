2 shot, 2 arrested at Atlanta house party, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 19-year-old women were shot after a fight broke out at a house party early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police were called to a home off Lakewood Avenue SW at 2 a.m. The shooter is not in custody, but police arrested two others for another fight that happened in front of officers, a police statement said.

Both of the women’s injuries were not life-threatening.

