2 shot, 2 arrested at Atlanta house party, police say
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two 19-year-old women were shot after a fight broke out at a house party early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Police were called to a home off Lakewood Avenue SW at 2 a.m. The shooter is not in custody, but police arrested two others for another fight that happened in front of officers, a police statement said.
Both of the women’s injuries were not life-threatening.
