Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says

Downtown Alpharetta
Downtown Alpharetta(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alpharetta police are investigating antisemitic flyers that were distributed in several neighborhoods overnight.

Mayor Jim Gilvin said in a statement on Sunday that hate has no place in the city.

“I am disturbed and deeply disappointed by these flyers,” he said. “As a City, we fully support the freedoms provided by the First Amendment, but denounce antisemitism in all its forms. Alpharetta is a diverse, welcoming, and inviting community, one that values and supports our differences.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Alpharetta Department of Public Safety at (678) 297-6300. You can also leave a tip online here.

The flyers are the latest in a wave of antisemitic statements being spread through metro Atlanta this year. In late April, residents in the Lake Claire, Candler Park and Kirkwood neighborhoods found similar papers around town. And a month later, hundreds of people in Roswell’s Edenwilde subdivision woke up to hateful flyers at their doors. Sandy Springs and Dunwoody had also been targeted in February.

