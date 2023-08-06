Back to School
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BALL GROUND, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than two dozen horses were killed in an overnight barn fire in Ball Ground, according to the Forsyth County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at Blue Springs Farm, a family-owned horseback riding school and horse boarding facility off Old Preserve Trail. The fire killed 26 horses, the fire department said. No humans were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

