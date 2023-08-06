Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

BALL GROUND, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than two dozen horses were killed in an overnight barn fire in Ball Ground, according to the Forsyth County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at Blue Springs Farm, a family-owned horseback riding school and horse boarding facility off Old Preserve Trail. The fire killed 26 horses, the fire department said. No humans were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

