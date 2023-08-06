Back to School
Celebrating Black Restaurant Week: Nana’s Chicken and Waffles

Nana’s is a diner that serves Louisiana and Maryland-style comfort food.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCDONOUGH, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Nestled in McDonough about 30 miles south of Atlanta, you will find Nana’s Chicken and Waffles, where you’re sure to find a new favorite dish.

Nana’s is a diner that serves Louisiana and Maryland-style comfort food. Owner Kelli Ferrell said it is none other than her grandma and mom who inspire her in the kitchen.

“A lot of the waffles that I create are a lot of my childhood favorite dishes, like banana pudding and peach cobbler,” Ferrell said.

Nana’s is one of the many metro Atlanta restaurants being highlighted during Black Restaurant Week.

“There are so many amazing Black restaurants that are coming up in Atlanta. I’m so inspired. It keeps me going as well,” Ferrell said.

Black Restaurant Week started in 2016 as a tradition of highlighting local Black-owned restaurants in Houston, Texas. It has since expanded into a multi-city movement, shining a light on African-American and Caribbean cuisine.

“We need platforms like that to keep raising awareness for us and our communities,” Ferrell said. “So many of us are on the outskirts of Atlanta.”

Black Restaurant Week runs Aug. 6-20.

