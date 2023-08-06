First Alert: Storms likely today and tomorrow, some could be severe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A First Alert is in place today and tomorrow as on and off storms look likely-- some could be severe.

For this morning, a few storms are developing in far North Georgia, but some of those storms could push southeast and impact metro by mid to late morning.

The highest coverage of rain and storms will be after noon today and continue through about sunset. An isolated storm or two this afternoon and evening could be strong to severe with damaging wind, heavy rain, and lightning.

Overnight, some lingering showers and storms will be possible, but this activity should stay below severe limits.

Monday continues our stormy stretch of weather. A First Alert is also in place tomorrow for widespread storms, with a slightly higher chance for severe storms.

Models are struggling on coming together on the chance for morning showers and storms, but if you live north of Atlanta, your commute could be impacted.

Either way, our focus again will mainly be on the afternoon and evening. The commute home from school and work could be impacted by strong storms later in the afternoon through the early evening.

Tomorrow, we will primarily look for damaging wind, but an isolated tornado in our far northeastern counties is possible.

The rest of the week ahead, even into next weekend, remains unsettled with afternoon and evening storms possible each day and highs in the low 90s.

