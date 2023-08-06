Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Law enforcement agencies working to address seasonal spike in domestic violence

Authorities work to combat domestic violence spike
By Brittany Ford
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office says they believe 29-year-old Imani Roberson death was the result of domestic violence.

“This is like a domestic it is a domestic its husband and wife. We’ve had to 4 to 5 murders and every last one of them have been domestic family violence related,” said Sheriff Eric Levett During a news conference Saturday.

A study by the U.S. Department of Justice found domestic violence increases by 12-percent during the summer months compared to other seasons.

It’s a trend law enforcement agencies across the nation are seeing including here in Metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says each August they see a significant spike in domestic violence cases.

The department held a roundtable this week discussing how to address the staggering numbers.

“We see a change in August. The other 11 months of the year escalating dispute is the number one reason an individual loses their life in Atlanta, Georgia. But not August. In August its domestic violence,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The department I working closely with domestic violence advocates in hopes to increase access to resources.

“We’re asking the victims to please participate in assisting us,” said Lt. April White.

Levett encouraged victims to know when to reach out for help and report abuse before its too late, “We need for you to step out and say something so we can end tragedies like this especially tragedies like this that involve children.”

If you know someone who is a victim of domestic violence the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 365 days of the year. The number is 1-800-799-7233

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Anderson
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says
Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures could indicate Donald Trump indictments are coming
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation
Deon Altron Ellison is in custody, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.
Man under arrest for murder in Hall County, sheriff says
A building partially collapsed blocking the roadway at 420 Henry Bryant Road in Coweta County
Building partially collapses in Coweta County during severe storms, police say

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
Authorities work to combat domestic violence spike
Authorities work to combat domestic violence spike
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says