Law enforcement agencies working to address seasonal spike in domestic violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Rockdale Sheriff’s Office says they believe 29-year-old Imani Roberson death was the result of domestic violence.

“This is like a domestic it is a domestic its husband and wife. We’ve had to 4 to 5 murders and every last one of them have been domestic family violence related,” said Sheriff Eric Levett During a news conference Saturday.

A study by the U.S. Department of Justice found domestic violence increases by 12-percent during the summer months compared to other seasons.

It’s a trend law enforcement agencies across the nation are seeing including here in Metro Atlanta.

The Atlanta Police Department says each August they see a significant spike in domestic violence cases.

The department held a roundtable this week discussing how to address the staggering numbers.

“We see a change in August. The other 11 months of the year escalating dispute is the number one reason an individual loses their life in Atlanta, Georgia. But not August. In August its domestic violence,” said Chief Darin Schierbaum.

The department I working closely with domestic violence advocates in hopes to increase access to resources.

“We’re asking the victims to please participate in assisting us,” said Lt. April White.

Levett encouraged victims to know when to reach out for help and report abuse before its too late, “We need for you to step out and say something so we can end tragedies like this especially tragedies like this that involve children.”

If you know someone who is a victim of domestic violence the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 365 days of the year. The number is 1-800-799-7233

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.