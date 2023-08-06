Back to School
LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms impacting Metro Atlanta, greater risk of severe weather Monday

Lightning in Marion, Ky.
Lightning in Marion, Ky.(Source: cNews/Paul Beard)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is monitoring developing severe weather across parts of north Georgia. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking additional chances of severe weather through Monday afternoon. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.

3:30 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Cleburne and Randolph counties in Alabama. Clusters of strong, to severe, storms continue to move southeastward across our region this afternoon. Additional storms are possible through early evening. A few storms will become severe and produce wind gusts greater than 55 MPH, small hail, and frequent lightning. The forecast calms down overnight, ahead of a greater risk of more widespread severe weather tomorrow. Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Click here for the latest update on Monday’s severe weather threat.

