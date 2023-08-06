Pinball gains extra life in Breweries

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every night brings a cacophony to Schoolhouse Brewing in Marietta. Lead bartender Karena Gonzalez knows these sounds well.

“This is legit the coolest job I’ve ever had,” she said.

The schoolhouse has 17 beers on tap and more games than Gonzalez can recall.

“We have air hockey, board games, card games, and what’s it called?” she said, pointing to a ping pong table. “That table right there.”

But lately, those sounds have been drowned out by something else entirely.

“All you hear is pinball in the whole taproom,” she said.

That’s right, pinball. The game most people left in the 80s.

“It is definitely a trend, not a fad,” said Schoolhouse Brewing co-owner Thomas Monti.

The games have proven so popular that Monti has started pinball tournaments.

“Seasonal pinball tournament,” Monti said. “The first and third Tuesdays of each month.”

The tournaments bring out people like “Mike”. He’s played for a long time.

“1972, maybe,” he said. “Back in high school.”

Mike is one of nearly a dozen pinball experts who vied for the top prize. For people like him, there’s a science to the game.

“It’s kind of divided into seven shots,” One player explained. “You have a lane here, one there, and one there about equidistantly split. And the same thing over on this side with a shot in the middle.”

Watching can be overwhelming, but so is the game’s past.

Few people in Georgia know that pas like Bryan Broyles, owner of Portal Pinball in Acworth. At its inception, de describes a very different game than pinball as we know it.

“They didn’t have flippers,” Broyles said. “So, it started, like, they just punched a ball, plink plink plink, it would stay in these things, and they would get stores.”

The game began catching on with American youth post-World War Two. And like anything involving the youth, it was considered morally reprehensible and banned.

“It was banned in New York until the 70s,” Broyles said.

Pinball peaked in the late 80s. By the end of the 20th century, it was all but dead.

But the rise of the brewery, the bar-cade, and a surge of purchases during the pandemic has brought pinball back to life. The world’s largest pinball manufacturer, Stern Pinball, says the game is growing at a rate of nearly 25% per year with no signs of slowing down.

“There’s actually so much demand for machines that there’s a bit of a shortage,” Broyles said,

Broyles has plenty of machines. There’s Star Wars, Stranger Things, and even the Addams Family, the best-selling pinball game of all time.

His shop has doubled in size since opening seven years ago. He now loans his machines to breweries like Schoolhouse, which heartily recommends the game.

“Oh, hands down,” Monti said. “Hands down, you’re going to see these all over the place.”

Helping the youth, or maybe those who want to feel young again, party like it’s 1985.

“If you have one more thing to offer them, it never hurts,” Monti said.

