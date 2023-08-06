Police looking for 92-year-old woman with dementia in Snellville

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Snellville police are searching for a 92-year-old woman with dementia, the department said in a statement.

Dorothy Williams is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and long gray hair. She was last seen on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at a residence off Kingstream Way. She was wearing blue and white pajamas and black shoes and is likely traveling on foot, police said.

Officials ask anyone who has seen her to call the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555.

