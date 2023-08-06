Back to School
Police looking for man who sexually touched jogger in Johns Creek

The woman was running in the Doublegate neighborhood on Friday morning when the man approached her, she told police.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Johns Creek Police Department is looking for a man who reportedly touched a jogger inappropriately.

The woman was running in the Doublegate neighborhood on Friday morning when the man approached her, she told police. The victim chased the suspect to his car, which he used to speed away, a police statement said.

The woman described the offender as a “clean-cut” Black man possibly in his early 20s. His vehicle was a gray SUV with what looked like a temporary tag, she said.

Police ask anyone with video cameras in the area to check for Aug. 4 footage between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. If you have information, contact Detective Daniel Drake at Daniel.Drake@johnscreekga.gov or (678) 477-1579.

Last Tuesday, another exerciser also said she was sexually assaulted in a wooded area near Riverwalk Trail in Roswell, according to the Roswell Police Department. The offender, who was reportedly wearing dark clothing and a surgical face mask, said he had a gun and forced her to the ground, the 19-year-old victim said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen says she was sexually assaulted along trail in Roswell, police say

