Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Suspects use sledgehammer to steal ATM from Fulton County business, APD says

Beckley PD
Beckley PD(WVVA)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for “multiple suspects” after an ATM was stolen from a business in Fulton County on Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the theft happened around 6 a.m. at 1885 Jonesboro Road.

Police said a white Sedan backed into the location’s parking lot and multiple men used a sledgehammer to break into the business.

“Multiple male suspects exited the vehicle and damaged the front door with a sledgehammer, entered the location and removed an ATM,” the APD said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donell Anderson
Husband arrested for murder of missing Rockdale County mother, sheriff’s office says
One year after police arrested three restaurant employees at the Popeye’s on Cleveland Avenue...
Woman suing Atlanta Popeyes following alleged drive-thru assault
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
Greyhound bus crashes on GA 401
More than dozen passengers injured after Greyhound bus crashes in Monroe County

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Intense downburst winds in Panthersville, credit to Julian Miller
Intense downburst winds in Panthersville
Police in Snellville are looking for Dorothy Williams, a 92-year-old with dementia.
Police looking for 92-year-old woman with dementia in Snellville
Downtown Alpharetta
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Alpharetta neighborhoods, mayor says