Suspects use sledgehammer to steal ATM from Fulton County business, APD says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are looking for “multiple suspects” after an ATM was stolen from a business in Fulton County on Sunday morning.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the theft happened around 6 a.m. at 1885 Jonesboro Road.

Police said a white Sedan backed into the location’s parking lot and multiple men used a sledgehammer to break into the business.

“Multiple male suspects exited the vehicle and damaged the front door with a sledgehammer, entered the location and removed an ATM,” the APD said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

