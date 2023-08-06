Back to School
Texas police officer, 2 others arrested for alleged solicitation of minor

A Texarkana Arkansas Police Department officer and two other men are accused of trying to solicit a minor for sex.
By KSLA Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA/Gray News) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has arrested three people, including a police officer, after conducting a sting operation, KSLA reports.

Officers posted a fake advertisement on a website known to offer prostitution services and pretended to be an underage girl. They say the “girl” told every person she talked to that she was underage, however, three men still wanted to meet and offered payment for sex.

When the men showed up to meet the “girl,” officers answered the door. The suspects were arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail.

Adarius Wills, 33, is charged with online solicitation of a minor and delivery of marijuana.

Telvin Wilson, 31, is charged with online solicitation of a minor.

James Willis, 37, is charged with online solicitation of a minor, delivery of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, evading arrest, abandoning/endangering a child with intent to return and possession of a controlled substance.

Wilson is an officer with the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department.

