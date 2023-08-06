Back to School
Youth mentorship program partners with Atlanta rapper to keep kids out of gangs

Youth program works to keep students out of gangs
By Tori Cooper
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Parents who are looking for a way to motivate their children this school year to keep them out of trouble have a few more options this year, thanks to the 1moquestion youth mentorship program.

This year the 1moquestion youth mentorship program created by Travis Barber is teaming up with famous Atlanta Rapper Pastor Troy to offer free studio time to honor roll and outstanding academic students, to help keep kids out of trouble and away from gangs.

“I thought by me bringing them to the studio where so many people look at this like the promised land, and I partnered with no other than Pastor Troy, to help bring kids to a place where they can put their issues, and their traumas on tracks,” 1moquestion Youth Mentor, Dr. Travis Barber said.

Barber specializes in conflict resolution, and now many metro Atlanta school districts are even calling on him to help dismantle issues between students causing problems on campus.

“I go in, get both parties together, sit them down, and come up with a resolution to why there’s a misunderstanding, and how we can make both sides walk away peacefully,” Dr. Barber said.

Baber also speaks from his own experience to help relate with students who may be heading down the wrong path.

“My life experience is I served ten years in prison and even on the inside I had to settle issues between gang members as well as just regular civilians, and I brought that same skillset to the streets, to keep so many kids from going back inside,” Dr. Barber said.

Kipp Charter School, Banniker High School, West Lake High School, and Creekside High School are just a few of the schools that are calling on Dr. Barber to step in to handle situations and deter students from taking the wrong path, according to Barber.

Famous Rapper Pastor Troy, told Atlanta News First he was excited to help out Atlanta youth during a time when they need to be around successful role models, “I’ve been supporting my homeboy Travis, and you know we went to high school together, grew up together, and so when he got his life together and came home and wanted to offer the youth mentorship program, I was all in for it.”

During the studio time honor roll students will also learn conflict resolution and multi-media skills and they will be able to record a song.

If your student is not on the honor roll by the time you get their first report card parents can also inquire about purchasing studio time for their student.

If you are interested in getting your student involved with role models who will keep them on the right track as well as studio time visit https://www.1moquestion.org/

