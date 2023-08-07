2 killed, Decatur man survives plane crash in south Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed and a Decatur man is recovering after a small plane crashed in Florida on Friday, according to the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

Police said the crash happened in South Florida at North Perry Airport.

The sole survivor of the crash has been identified as 25-year-old Jamal Hall. He is still getting medical treatment.

Shelby Thomas, 23, of Port Wentworth was killed in the plane crash, police said. The pilot, 31-year-old Felipe Becerra Cardenas, also died.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

