Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

9-year-old sells 2 chickens for $12,000 to help with brother’s cancer treatment

A young boy from Rock County sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the county’s 4-H fair, the money going toward a very special cause.
By Shaina Nijhawan and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) – A 9-year-old boy in Wisconsin sold two chickens for $12,000 last week at the Rock County 4-H fair to help support a 4-year-old with cancer.

Cashton Purkapile, 4, was diagnosed with Stage 4 hepatoblastoma of the liver in mid-June.

“He has a tumor the size about six inches in diameter on his liver, and that metastasized and spread to also his lungs,” his mother Katie Purkapile said.

Family friend Andy McWilliams offered to help Cashton’s older brother, Callen, take care of his livestock and had the idea to sell them at the fair to raise money for Cashton’s cancer treatment.

“Starting Tuesday through Sunday, there are different shows, there are different sales that all the kids partake in,” McWilliams said.

Their initial goal was to raise $2,000, but community members joined forces and bought the livestock for $6,000, others matching the donation, making the grand total $12,000 for the two chickens.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s why we stay here. It’s why we do what we do. It’s why we help people,” McWilliams said. “How people pull together to help each other when they’re in need, it’s huge. You see a lot and hear a lot of the bad, and when there’s need, the good comes out of the woodwork.”

The family and McWilliams were surprised by the generosity of the Rock County community.

“The support from everyone is overwhelming and wonderful. I mean, our gratitude and thankfulness on it all is beyond what we can express most of the time,” Purkapile said.

The family said Cashton is doing great after his first five treatments, adding they are taking the diagnosis one day at a time.

Copyright 2023 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County
Donell Anderson
Bond denied for man charged in Rockdale County mother’s death, sheriff’s office says
Travelers were seen sleeping on the floor of the Atlanta airport overnight after numerous...
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight cancellations, delays after storms
Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
Lightning in Marion, Ky.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of north Georgia

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Tou Thau to 57 months in connection with George Floyd's death....
Judge scolds ex-officer for insufficient remorse in Floyd death
President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden welcomes World Series champs Houston Astros to White House
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say