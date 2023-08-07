Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays, cancellations after storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re getting ready to head out the door to catch an early morning flight Monday, you’ll need to pack your patience.

Hundreds of flight cancellations and delays were reported overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after severe weather rolled through north Georgia late Sunday.

There are nearly 200 flights canceled for Monday already, with dozens of others delayed.

As of 5 a.m., 199 flights were canceled and another 77 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Of those canceled were 178 Delta flights.

Atlanta News First reached out to Delta for comment.

“Following severe weather that impacted our Atlanta hub, Delta teams are working hard to recover the operation and we apologize to our customers who’ve experienced delays to their travel plans.”

