Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays, cancellations after storms
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’re getting ready to head out the door to catch an early morning flight Monday, you’ll need to pack your patience.
Hundreds of flight cancellations and delays were reported overnight at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after severe weather rolled through north Georgia late Sunday.
There are nearly 200 flights canceled for Monday already, with dozens of others delayed.
As of 5 a.m., 199 flights were canceled and another 77 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com. Of those canceled were 178 Delta flights.
Atlanta News First reached out to Delta for comment.
