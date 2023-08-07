Back to School
ATLVault extra: Official program for the March on Washington, 60 years ago

60 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. delivers the 'I Have a Dream' speech
By Tim Darnell
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered one of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches 60 years ago.

King made his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, capping the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” event.

Below is the official program for that historic event.

This is the program for the march on Washington, August 28, 1963.
