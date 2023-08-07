ATLVault extra: Official program for the March on Washington, 60 years ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., delivered one of the world’s most celebrated and influential speeches 60 years ago.

King made his now-famous “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, capping the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom” event.

Below is the official program for that historic event.

This is the program for the march on Washington, August 28, 1963. (March on Washington (Program), 08/28/1963; Bayard Rustin Papers; John F. Kennedy Library; National Archives and Records Administration.)

ATLVAULT: Bringing new life and new perspectives to Atlanta’s vibrant history

Listen to all of Atlanta News First’s podcasts, now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, and all of your favorite podcasting platforms.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.