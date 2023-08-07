Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress

By Stetson Miller
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For over a decade, the federal minimum wage sitting at just $7.25 an hour. Congress has debated raising it for years to no avail. But that hasn’t deterred Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and other house Democrats. They recently reintroduced the Raise the Wage Act. It would gradually increase the federal minimum wage to $17 an hour by 2028.

“I think the difference between introducing it four years ago or whenever it was and now is the rate of inflation,” said Rep. Slotkin. “The federal minimum wage right now has so been surpassed by what most people are making even in a minimum wage job that it just needs updating.”

This bill would also phase out subminimum wages for tipped workers, youth workers and for workers with disabilities.

If it passes, supports say up to 28 million Americans could see a raise.

It could be an uphill battle to get the bill on President Biden’s desk, but Slotkin says the bill is about sending a message.

“We’re unlikely to see this brought to the floor of the house. But we wanted to make the point that if you care about workers, like put your money where your mouth is and give them a decent minimum wage,” she said.

Congresswoman Slotkin says if the federal minimum wage is raised to $17 an hour, that change would directly affect over half a million Michiganders, about 12 percent of the state’s workforce.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County
Donell Anderson
Bond denied for man charged in Rockdale County mother’s death, sheriff’s office says
Travelers were seen sleeping on the floor of the Atlanta airport overnight after numerous...
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight cancellations, delays after storms
Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
Lightning in Marion, Ky.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for most of north Georgia

Latest News

Bill to raise federal minimum wage to $17 an hour reintroduced in Congress
Recap of Donald Trump’s speech to Alabama GOP
Trump: ‘We need one more indictment’ to win 2024 election
Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures now in place ahead of possible Donald Trump indictment
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Trump appeals after judge rejects bid to shut down Fulton investigation