Church burns down overnight in Clayton County

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A church was destroyed by fire overnight in Clayton County.

It happened Sunday night at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal on Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

Fire crews responded and found the church taken over by flames. Atlanta Gas and Light crews also responded and shut the gas off to the building.

Not a lot of details are known at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

