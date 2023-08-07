Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Church burns down overnight in Clayton County

A church was destroyed by fire overnight in Clayton County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A church was destroyed by fire overnight in Clayton County.

It happened Sunday night at Iglesia de Dios Pentecostal on Flint River Road in Jonesboro.

Fire crews responded and found the church taken over by flames. Atlanta Gas and Light crews also responded and shut the gas off to the building.

Not a lot of details are known at this time.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County
Donell Anderson
Bond denied for man charged in Rockdale County mother’s death, sheriff’s office says
Morgan Bauer
2 arrested in connection to disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer
There is an Enhanced Risk of severe weather Monday.
First Alert | Gusty storms are sweeping through north Georgia
Lightning in Marion, Ky.
LIVE UPDATES: Severe storms impact north Georgia, greater risk of severe weather Monday

Latest News

Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Black Skin Care Challenges: Finding proper treatment and care
Pryor Street between MLK Drive and Mitchell Street will be closed to general traffic, beginning...
Atlanta road closures in place ahead of possible Donald Trump indictment
Kids arriving for the first day of school at Heards Ferry Elementary School in Sandy Springs.
DeKalb, Fulton, Oglethorpe County students start the new school year
Travelers were seen sleeping on the floor of the Atlanta airport overnight after numerous...
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight cancellations, delays after storms