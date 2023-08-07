Back to School
Classes at Sandy Springs center empowering Georgians with Parkinson’s

“If I can’t defeat it I am going to control it.”
According to The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, people with Parkinson’s disease who start exercising earlier in their diagnosis, experience a slower decline in quality of life compared to those who start later.(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Parkinson’s diagnosis might feel devastating at first. However, there is a group of Georgians who believe there is still life after diagnosis, with no limitations.

On Monday, an Atlanta News First crew was at the Center For Movement Challenges in Sandy Springs. This is a space designed to push people with Parkinson’s and MS. They offer boxing classes, yoga, dance classes and even physical therapy.

According to The Parkinson’s Outcomes Project, people with Parkinson’s disease who start exercising earlier in their diagnosis, experience a slower decline in quality of life compared to those who start later. The social aspect of classes is just as important as the physical.

“The people here are human. Parkinson’s doesn’t define who they are,” said Troy Lyons-Lee, Program Director at the Center for Movement Challenges in Sandy Springs.

