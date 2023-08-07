DeKalb, Fulton, Oglethorpe County students start the new school year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Many more metro Atlanta and north Georgia students are starting their new school year.

Students in DeKalb, Fulton, and Oglethorpe counties are heading back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 7.

Oglethorpe County Schools will have a staggered start. All high school students and primary, elementary and middle school students with last names starting with A-L will start back on Monday, Aug. 7. All primary, elementary and middle school students with last names starting with M-Z will start back on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

The first day will look a little different for students in DeKalb, as the district has a new dress code.

Several other area school districts will start back this week. Check out our full list of start dates for schools across metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

