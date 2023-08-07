Back to School
Family speaks out after 19-year-old Fulton County inmate dies in jail cell

Noni Battiste-Kosoko
Noni Battiste-Kosoko(Chit Chat Communications / Family of Noni Battiste-Kosoko)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The family of a woman who died at the Atlanta City Detention Center just days after her birthday is calling for answers.

Deputies found 19-year-old Noni Battiste-Kosoko unresponsive in her cell just around 6:30 p.m. on July 11. Battiste-Kosoko had been at the jail since May 20 on a misdemeanor bench warrant. Investigators said she was being held without bond because of additional charges out of Miami-Dade County, Florida.

“At this time, all we know is that the Fulton County Jail has major issues with healthcare and Noni died mysteriously while in their custody,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, attorney for the Battiste family.

“My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail,” said Shashu Battiste. “And we want answers!”

Attorneys stated that they intend to send an Ante Litem notice to Fulton County, hinting that a lawsuit could be forthcoming.

It comes amid an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into conditions at Fulton County jails following the death of 35-year-old Lashawn Thompson — whose body was found covered in insects, according to family members.

The sheriff’s office said they found Battiste-Kosoko by herself with “no obvious signs of injury.” A cause of death has not been determined at this time.

