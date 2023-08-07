Back to School
First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms exiting North Georgia

First Alert Weather Day: Storms
First Alert Weather Day: Storms
By Patrick Pete
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe storms through the early evening.

Scattered storms are gradually weakening across north Georgia. Although most of our communities have been removed from the threat of severe weather, thousands of people are still without power. Rain will become more isolated after 9pm.

A good mix of sun and clouds are in tap for Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. A few showers/storms are likely tomorrow afternoon/evening but guidance is keeping the storms south of I-20. Rain chances will increase Wednesday and a few strong/severe storms are possible.

Scattered rain and storms will return again Thursday and the potential for severe weather looks greater, so we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Thursday.

With the potential for more storms in the forecast, now is the time to have the First Alert Weather App, as it will alert you if storms are on the way to your location, along with updates from the First Alert Weather team as new data rolls in.

Download the First Alert weather app for updates on our First Alert Weather Day and for a heads...
Download the First Alert weather app for updates on our First Alert Weather Day and for a heads up when storms are in your area.

