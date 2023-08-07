First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms exiting North Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for severe storms through the early evening.

Scattered storms are gradually weakening across north Georgia. Although most of our communities have been removed from the threat of severe weather, thousands of people are still without power. Rain will become more isolated after 9pm.

A good mix of sun and clouds are in tap for Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s. A few showers/storms are likely tomorrow afternoon/evening but guidance is keeping the storms south of I-20. Rain chances will increase Wednesday and a few strong/severe storms are possible.

Scattered rain and storms will return again Thursday and the potential for severe weather looks greater, so we have issued a FIRST ALERT for Thursday.

