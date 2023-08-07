First Alert Weather Day: Widespread damaging expected later today as storms roll in

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a stormy night, we wake up to start the new week with some patchy fog. Closer to sunrise, that fog could become dense, so just drive carefully if you run into that for the morning commute.

However, today we have issued a First Alert Weather Day as the afternoon will bring quickly depreciating conditions that could impact your safety.

Expect a line of storms to quickly push southeast ahead of a cold front. Along this line of storms, we expect widespread damaging wind that could down trees and lead to power outages.

Thankfully, for the students headed back to school and everyone headed back to work, the morning commute will stay dry with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s.

The commute home from school in the early afternoon looks dry for metro Atlanta, but our far northwestern counties, like Chattooga and Floyd, might have a stormy ride home for the students.

Storms will knock on the door of north metro in places like Cherokee to north Fulton county around 4 PM. Storms will continue to sink south, impacting downtown Atlanta between about 5-6 PM, just in time for the evening commute.

Storms will impact our counties south of I-20 between around 7-8 PM, and while a few trailing showers will be possible past sunset, our severe threat will come to an end no later than 8 PM.

On top of the stormy day, it will also be hot. In fact, a heat advisory will go into effect from noon-8 PM for our communities south of Atlanta for feels like temperatures as high as 106 degrees.

The rest of the week remains unsettled with a chance for afternoon storms each day through the weekend and highs in the low 90s.

Line of storms begins to push into far north Georgia around 3 PM (ANF)

Storms continue to race south, impacting north metro around 4-5 PM. (ANF)

Storms will create a messy evening commute home from work tonight for much of the metro. (ANF)

Storms will sink south of the area by 7-8 PM, bringing our severe threat to an end. A few trailing showers possible. (ANF)

Heat advisory goes into effect for counties south and east of the city for feels like temperatures as high as 106 degrees. (ANF)

First Alert Weather Day for widespread storms that will make damaging winds likely across north Georgia. Unsettled and hot week ahead. (ANF)

