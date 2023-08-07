Former Georgia lieutenant governor subpoenaed by Trump grand jury

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Geoff Duncan, the one-term former Georgia lieutenant governor who has become a fierce critic of former President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury investigating alleged attempts by the nation’s 45th president to overturn the state’s 2020 election.

Duncan, now a contributor to CNN, confirmed the news on social media late Monday afternoon.

“I will continue to share the facts as I know them around this investigation in hopes of figuring out what really happened,” Duncan said, in response to a media inquiry.

Duncan chose not to run for re-election last year. Burt Jones, then a former middle Georgia state senator and ardent Trump supporter, won the race. Jones is one of 16 alleged fake electors who met in December at the state capitol and allegedly attempted to declare Trump the winner of Georgia’s electoral college.

Back in January, Duncan told CNN Willis has enough evidence to indict Trump.

A well-known Atlanta journalist and activist also said last week he has been subpoenaed. George Chidi said on Dec. 14, 2020, he stumbled into a meeting at the state capitol in which Trump’s alleged “fake” electors were engaged in efforts to help certify the Nov. 3, 2020 election, a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry a deep South state since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Between now and August 18, Willis is expected to announce a series of charges stemming from her office’s two-year investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Last Thursday, Trump surrendered himself to federal authorities in Washington, D.C. on charges that he attempted to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. The early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination was processed by law enforcement and entered a not guilty plea before a federal magistrate. He was then released and returned to his campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024.

It’s the third criminal case filed against Trump this year, but the first to try to hold him criminally responsible for his efforts to cling to power in the weeks between his election loss and the Capitol attack that stunned the world as it unfolded live on TV. Trump has said he did nothing wrong and has accused special counsel Jack Smith of trying to thwart his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in Fulton County in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

A now seated grand jury may decide if Trump is charged with election interference

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified Fulton court personnel her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.