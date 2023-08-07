Back to School
Georgia community rallies behind riding school after barn fire killed 26 horses

Katie Holley with Cherokee Feed & Seed: ‘Our focus is on helping and supporting the community any way we can’
Metro Atlanta is stepping up in different ways to help a local barn and riding school recover from the massive fire that killed dozens of horses.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Cherokee Feed & Seed helps nourish horses, with thousands of customers across the Southeast.

This week, they’re focused on helping a longtime customer and beloved business.

“Our focus is on helping and supporting the community any way we can,” said Katie Holley with Cherokee Feed & Seed.

A fire broke out at Blue Springs Farm over the weekend. The fire at the horseback riding school and horse boarding facility killed 26 horses.

According to the Forsyth County Fire Department, firefighters encountered a fully involved large barn fire containing multiple horse stalls.

The barn is a total loss, but support is on the way.

“Cherokee Feed and Seed has set out bins at their various store locations, making it easy for customers to donate products. Anytime that people want to donate products that might be of help in this time of need, basically, they can purchase them at the store and we’re going to deliver them weekly so we can make sure that horses that are still on the farm property are taken care of,” said Holley.

The horses at Blue Springs Farm have touched many lives, both adults and children.

The owner of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the barn fire, shared pictures of her horse with Atlanta News First.

Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire(Dawn Camarda)
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire(Dawn Camarda)
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire(Dawn Camarda)
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire
Photo of Mazi, a thoroughbred mare lost in the fire(Dawn Camarda)

An online fundraiser has raised around $32,000 dollars in less than 24 hours to support the barn.

Blue Springs Farm shared a statement in an online post saying in part:

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

