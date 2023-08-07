Man dies from injuries following Fulton County shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Fulton County on Saturday.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, the shooting happened at 110 Fruitwood Trace. When officers arrived on the scene, they located one man who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with critical injuries where he later died.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting. This is an active investigation, police said.

