MARTA announces additional train, bus service ahead of Beyoncé concerts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t let the commute after Beyonce’s show break your soul. MARTA has announced it’s adding additional trains to service concertgoers at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will stop in Atlanta for three nights on Aug. 11, 12, and 14.

In addition to the extra trains, MARTA officials said they will be providing bus shuttles from Vine City to West End Stations for customers traveling south after the concert.

“Train service will run until crowds are clear,” MARTA officials said.

