MARTA announces additional train, bus service ahead of Beyoncé concerts

Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will stop in Atlanta for three nights on Aug. 11, 12, and 14.
Beyonce’s Renaissance tour will stop in Atlanta for three nights on Aug. 11, 12, and 14.(Rachel Aragon)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Don’t let the commute after Beyonce’s show break your soul. MARTA has announced it’s adding additional trains to service concertgoers at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

In addition to the extra trains, MARTA officials said they will be providing bus shuttles from Vine City to West End Stations for customers traveling south after the concert.

“Train service will run until crowds are clear,” MARTA officials said.

