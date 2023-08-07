Back to School
Person struck, killed by train at MARTA station

MARTA train
MARTA train(CBS46)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person has died after being hit by a northbound train Monday morning, according to officials.

MARTA said someone trespassed onto the tracks at the Garnett station in downtown Atlanta at around 7:55 a.m.

Rail service from West End, Garnett, Five Points, and Peachtree Center stations was disrupted for several hours as emergency crews responded to the scene.

It is unclear why the individual was on the tracks.

Service was restored at noon. The investigation remains ongoing.

