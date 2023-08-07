More than 128K customers without power after storms rip through metro Atlanta, Ga. Power says
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than 128,000 people are without power across north Georgia as severe weather moved through on Monday, according to Georgia Power, as of 7 p.m.
A strong line of storms moved through metro Atlanta and north Georgia starting around 4 p.m. The bulk of the storm was over the city of Atlanta at 6 p.m.
Atlanta News First meteorologists said a 70 mph wind gust was reported at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport.
We are tracking the outages and the effort to restore power. To check outages at Georgia Power, click here.
RELATED: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of north Georgia, metro Atlanta
>> DOWNLOAD THE ATLANTA NEWS FIRST APP
>> VIEW LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.