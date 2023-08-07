State inspectors find evidence of rats in metro Atlanta grocery store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture made a disturbing discovery inside a Kroger grocery store in Smyrna recently.

“It’s enough to turn your stomach, it’s just disgusting,” Amber Dent, a former Kroger employee, said.

Dent worked as an overnight associate at the Kroger on South Atlanta Road and complained about a rat problem.

“It was disgusting, revolting. The smell alone is nauseating,” Dent said. “Initially, I had heard stories about the rats. It was a thing buzzing around the store but then I started seeing them. I started seeing them come in at night.”

And after three months of working at the store, she left her job and complained about the conditions publicly. Atlanta News First instructed her to inform the Georgia Department of Agriculture. And on Friday, a state inspector paid a visit to the store.

“Our inspector found pretty significant evidence of rodent activity at the establishment,” Dent said.

The inspector found rodent activity in the storage area, as well as in a trailer parked in the loading dock, and immediately issued a stop-sale order.

“We’re talking about rodent droppings, evidence of burrowing done by the rodents, as well as a strong smell of urine in the trailer,” Matthew Agvent, a Georgia Department of Agriculture spokesperson, said.

So, Atlanta News First tried to question management at the store about the rat problem and they instructed us to contact the corporate office.

Kroger’s corporate office sent the following statement:

“Food safety is Kroger’s No. 1 priority. We are actively working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture regarding this isolated incident and following their guidance and direction. We are also bolstering operational and training protocol at the store.”

“It’s just sad to say that it took me coming in and experiencing it for a short period of time and speaking up for something to be done,’ Dent said.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said they will be back out at the store this week to destroy all the contaminated food. Plus, they will reinspect the store next week to make sure that the rat problem has been eliminated.

