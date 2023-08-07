Back to School
Tree falls on Paulding County couple’s home just weeks after they bought it

Recent storms are believed to have caused a tree to fall on a Dallas couple's new house and cars.
Recent storms are believed to have caused a tree to fall on a Dallas couple's new house and cars.(Sabrina Crawford)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County couple is dealing with a huge mess after a large tree fell on their new home just weeks after they bought it.

Sabrina and Rodney Crawford say they got the home in Dallas just two and a half weeks ago and it was still in need of a few repairs before they would be eligible to purchase homeowners insurance. Sabrina says they were in the process of making those repairs at the time of the incident.

Recent storms are believed to be what caused the tree to fall, which landed on top of their house, detached carport and cars.

The couple’s niece, Amber Miller, has set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for repairs. So far, over $1,100 has been raised.

