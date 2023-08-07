Tree falls on Paulding County couple’s home just weeks after they bought it

DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Paulding County couple is dealing with a huge mess after a large tree fell on their new home just weeks after they bought it.

Sabrina and Rodney Crawford say they got the home in Dallas just two and a half weeks ago and it was still in need of a few repairs before they would be eligible to purchase homeowners insurance. Sabrina says they were in the process of making those repairs at the time of the incident.

Recent storms are believed to be what caused the tree to fall, which landed on top of their house, detached carport and cars.

The couple’s niece, Amber Miller, has set up a GoFundMe page to help them pay for repairs. So far, over $1,100 has been raised.

