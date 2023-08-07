Trump: ‘We need one more indictment’ to win 2024 election

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As the nation awaits the results of the Fulton County DA’s investigation into former President Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th chief executive told supporters over the weekend he needs “one more indictment” to win the 2024 presidential election.

“Any time they file an indictment, we go way up in the polls,” Trump said at a Friday night GOP dinner in Montgomery, Alabama. “We need one more indictment to close out this election. One more indictment, and this election is closed out. Nobody has even a chance.”

Roads began closing early Monday morning around the Fulton County government complex as DA Fani Willis is expected to announce a series of charges or indictments stemming from her two-plus-year investigation into whether Trump and his GOP allies attempted to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to crimes related to his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election, his third criminal indictment this year.

Also on Friday, Trump’s 2024 campaign released an online ad featuring Willis, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg and U.S. Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, all three of whom have launched investigations into the former president.

The ad, according to the Associated Press, is expected to start airing on television this week in Washington, D.C., New York, Atlanta and on national cable. The ad was also shown to the crowd at the Alabama dinner Friday night.

Trump continues to maintain his innocence in all of the criminal cases that have been filed against him, and has accused special counsel Jack Smith of trying to thwart his chances of returning to the White House in 2024.

A special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, Willis alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump had zeroed in on the county after he lost Georgia by a slim margin in the November 2020 general election. In phone calls to state election officials and in public comments, Trump made claims of widespread election fraud in Fulton.

Actions he took as he tried to overturn his election loss, including a phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, led Willis to open an ongoing investigation into whether Trump and others illegally meddled in the state’s election.

In a late April letter, Willis warned Labat of “charging decisions” coming this summer in connection with her investigation. In that same letter, she notified Fulton County deputies she will announce charges from her investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1.

On May 2, Willis said she is planning to make a “historical decision” this summer regarding her investigation. Later that month, she sent a letter to the Fulton County Superior Court, in which the DA notified the Fulton County judicial branch her office plans to work remotely during the first three weeks of August and asking no trials be scheduled during that time.

